Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Headed for Motor City
Bowey was traded to the Red Wings, along with a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, for defensemen Nick Jensen, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Bowey has had trouble getting consistent ice time in his sophomore season with the Capitals -- posting one goal and six points in 33 games -- and with the defending Stanley Cup champions looking to add to their depth ahead of Monday's trade deadline, the 23-year-old was the one to get shipped out. The second-round pick from the 2013 NHL Entry Draft should be able to garner regular minutes on the Red Wings and will have the opportunity to carve out a more meaningful role with his new team for the duration of the 2018-19 season, however his fantasy value will remain limited to dynasty formats until he can start generating offense on a more consistent basis.
