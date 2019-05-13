Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Likely to stick with big club
Bowey is expected to start out in the NHL with the Red Wings, as opposed to the minors, come Opening Night of the 2019-20 campaign, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The right-shot defenseman tallied four points in 17 games with the Wings following his trade from the Capitals in late February. Bowey is not exempt from waivers, which is favorable in terms of him lobbying for a roster spot with the parent club right out of the gate.
More News
-
Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Showing well with new club•
-
Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Shot happy in team debut•
-
Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Expected to debut Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Debut with new team on hold•
-
Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Headed for Motor City•
-
Capitals' Madison Bowey: Struggling of late•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...