Bowey is expected to start out in the NHL with the Red Wings, as opposed to the minors, come Opening Night of the 2019-20 campaign, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The right-shot defenseman tallied four points in 17 games with the Wings following his trade from the Capitals in late February. Bowey is not exempt from waivers, which is favorable in terms of him lobbying for a roster spot with the parent club right out of the gate.