Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Makes noise in overtime win
Bowey delivered two assists and the game-winning goal Sunday, helping the Red Wings to a 3-2 home win over the Penguins.
What a game for the former Capitals defenseman, who saw ice time with premier forwards Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha. On his game-winning tally, two Penguins defenders tried to rip the puck away from Larkin, but he found Bowey all alone for the score. This could be a big year for the Winnipeg native as he figures to engage in a full-time role.
