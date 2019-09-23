Bowey delivered two assists and the game-winning goal Sunday, helping the Red Wings to a 3-2 home win over the Penguins.

What a game for the former Capitals defenseman, who saw ice time with premier forwards Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha. On his game-winning tally, two Penguins defenders tried to rip the puck away from Larkin, but he found Bowey all alone for the score. This could be a big year for the Winnipeg native as he figures to engage in a full-time role.