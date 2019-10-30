Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Notches second point of season
Bowey picked up an assist in 13:31 of ice time during Friday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
Bowey has been a healthy scratch for five of the Red Wings' first 13 games of the campaign and has only averaged 14:18 of ice time per contest when included in the lineup, so he can be ignored in fantasy circles.
