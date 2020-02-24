Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Plucks another apple
Bowey picked up an assist Sunday in a 4-2 loss to the Flames.
Limited top-level experience has made it relatively easy for Bowey to cruise past his previous career high in the points department. The former Capitals defenseman is up to three goals and 13 helpers through 48 games this season.
