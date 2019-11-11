Bowey scored on his lone shot on goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over Vegas.

Bowey tied the game at 2-2 midway through the third period with a splendid effort, beating Malcolm Subban from the top of the right circle while falling to the ice. It was the first goal of the season for Bowey and just his third NHL goal in 115 career games. He has points in back-to-back games for the first time this season, but don't go looking here for offensive help.