Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Promoted from minors
Bowey was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Friday.
Bowey served as a healthy scratch in his previous three games with the Red Wings. Jonathan Ericsson suffered an undisclosed injury versus Winnipeg on Thursday, which will see either Bowey or Dylan McIlrath slot into the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Montreal.
