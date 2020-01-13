Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Provides Detroit's only goal
Bowey scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM with two blocks in a 5-1 loss to the Red Wings on Sunday.
Bowey was the only Red Wing to solve Buffalo netminder Linus Ullmark, collecting his third goal of the season 12 minutes into the second period. The 24-year-old has a career-high 14 points in 35 games this season, his first full year with the Red Wings.
