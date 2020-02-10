Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Set to play Tuesday
Bowey (eye) is expected to be in the lineup against the Sabres on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Bowey's return to the lineup is likely to impact only those fantasy owners in deeper formats, considering he's notched just 15 points in 44 games this season. Still the WInnipeg native could hit the 20-point mark for the first time in his career. With the 24-year-old good to go, Gustav Lindstrom will likely find himself back with AHL Grand Rapids soon.
