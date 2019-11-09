Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Sets table for score
Bowey registered an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.
Bowey has three helpers through 13 games to comprise his entire point total. It will be difficult for the rearguard to consistently generate offense on the third pair for a Red Wings team that has compiled just 39 goals versus 70 allowed through the first month of the season.
