Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Sets table for team's lone tally
Bowey delivered an assist in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Devils.
Bowey is looking to cap off a terrific month, as he's produced a goal and five helpers over 10 games. His strong play merits more ice time on its own, but the Wings have three blueliners on the injured list to virtually guarantee that he'll have a significant role from the back end.
