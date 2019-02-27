Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Shot happy in team debut
Bowey debuted with the Red Wings on Tuesday, posting a minus-3 rating with three empty shots on goal in an 8-1 loss to the Canadiens.
Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill gave Bowey 16:47 of ice time in his debut, which is a decent amount of rink run for a young defenseman. While it was impressive to see the 23-year-old play so assertively in the attacking zone, Bowey was primarily situated alongside Danny DeKeyser, who had an awful night in his own zone based on a minus-5 rating. As long as Jonathan Ericsson is healthy, Detroit's newcomer could find playing time hard to come by.
