Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Showing well with new club
Bowey recorded a primary assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.
Bowey has done a nice job asserting himself in a lackluster Detroit offense since his arrival from the Capitals at the trade deadline, compiling a goal and two helpers over nine games. The 2013 second-round (53rd overall) pick will be a restricted free agent after next season, but it's quite conceivable that he'll ultimately be extended since the Wings parted with Nick Jensen -- a hard-working shutdown defender -- in order to pry Bowey away from Washington and clear up some cap room.
