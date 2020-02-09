Red Wings' Madison Bowey: Sidelined Sunday
Bowey (undisclosed) isn't out for warmups, signalling he won't suit up in Sunday's game against Boston, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Bowey left Friday's game against the Blue Jacks in the first period, and as evidenced by this news, the issue is serious enough to force him out of more game time. Even though Bowey is sidelined, the Red Wings got good news on the injury front with Mike Green (upper body) activated off injured reserve, and he's expected to replace Bowey in the lineup.
