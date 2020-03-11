Bowey set up his 14th goal of the season Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 24-year-old defenseman is proving that he's more than a flash in the pan. Bowey demonstrated patience and terrific vision on Christofer Ehn's game-tying tally. Now sitting at 17 points through 53 games, Bowey is building his case to earn a raise on the heels of a two-year, $2 million contract originally procured by the Capitals, the team that selected him in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.