Bowey, who was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday, did not demonstrate enough growth in his game while he was with the Red Wings, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports, citing head coach Jeff Blashill.

The Wings reportedly were disappointed with Bowey's efforts in his own zone, which is understandable given that he's committed 14 giveaways compared to a pair of takeaways, and his minus-13 rating is a career-worst mark. However, the former Capitals defenseman apparently could play his way back to the big club. "This doesn't need to be the end for him by any means," Blashill said. "As I said to him, go down and play like you don't belong down there. Then people will be pounding on my door to have him come back up. His play will dictate his opportunities."