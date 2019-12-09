Bowey was placed on waivers by the Red Wings on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Bowey served as a healthy scratch in Detroit's previous three games, so the decision to move him down to the minors shouldn't come as a shock. The news could also be an indication that Trevor Daley (undisclosed) or Danny DeKeyser (undisclosed) will be ready to play against the Jets on Tuesday. Assuming Bowey clears, he will be reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids but figures to remain atop the list of potential call-ups.