Hellberg made 25 saves Saturday in a 4-1 loss to Toronto. He allowed three goals.
Mitch Marner scored a power-play goal early in the second period to knot the game 1-1. John Tavares beat him glove side on a breakaway later that period and Pontus Holmberg deflected a point shot past him in the third. Hellberg put up a solid performance, but the Wings continue to struggle overall (1-4-0 in their past five).
