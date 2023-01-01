Hellberg made 21 saves during a 4-2 victory over the Senators on Saturday.

Hellberg, who earned a win for the Senators before being waived earlier this season, blanked his former club over the final 44:33 to earn the win in the Atlantic Division matchup. The 31-year-old netminder started two straight games and appears to be settling in as the Red Wings' backup over Alex Nedeljkovic. Hellberg (3-2-0) backed the come-from-behind win after the Red Wings collected three third-period markers over a 1:55 span.