Hellberg stopped 35 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

The Red Wings actually held a 2-0 lead after the first period, but Hellberg couldn't hold up against a relentless Boston offense that fired 18 pucks his way in the second frame alone. The 31-year-old netminder has lost his last three starts, allowing 13 total goals in those appearances, and he'll hand the crease back to Ville Husso as the two teams complete a home-and-home set Sunday in Detroit.