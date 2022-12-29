Hellberg is expected to start on the road against Buffalo on Thursday, per Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now.

Hellberg didn't start Wednesday against Pittsburgh, but he entered the game after Ville Husso surrendered four goals on 12 shots by 19:27 of the first period. Hellberg stopped the 19 shots he faced to allow the Red Wings to overcome a 4-0 deficit en route to a 5-4 overtime victory. Buffalo has won its last four games while scoring 18 goals.