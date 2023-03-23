Hellberg will be between the home pipes versus St. Louis on Thursday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Hellberg gets the start with Ville Husso (lower body) on the shelf. Hellberg defeated the Blues on Tuesday, stopping 20 shots in the 3-2 shootout win and will try to go back-to-back Thursday. He is 5-7-1 this season, going 1-0-0 with the Senators and winning four games with Detroit.