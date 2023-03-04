Hellberg made 32 saves in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

The 31-year-old netminder actually took a shutout into the third period, but the Red Wings completely collapsed over the final 20 minutes. Hellberg got the nod with Ville Husso (undisclosed) unavailable, but even if Husso isn't ready to go for Sunday's game against the Flyers, Alex Nedeljkovic would likely get the start instead. Hellberg hasn't done much to earn more playing time anyway, going 1-4-1 through seven appearances since the beginning of January with an .894 save percentage.