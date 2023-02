Hellberg allowed six goals on 42 shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Senators.

Hellberg held Ottawa off the board in the first period, but he'd allow six goals between the second and third frames in the 6-2 loss. The 31-year-old netminder falls to 4-5-1 with a .900 save percentage this season. Ville Husso will be back between the pipes for a rematch with the Senators on Tuesday.