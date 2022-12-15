Hellberg stopped 18 of 21 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Detroit cut Minnesota's lead to 2-1 late in the second, only for Hellberg to let up a goal 16 seconds later to Mats Zuccarello, who scored from his knees. The Red Wings failed to mount a third-period comeback, and the Wild put the game away with an empty-netter with Hellberg pulled for an extra attacker down the stretch. Hellberg started this second leg of a back-to-back set and could continue to push Alex Nedeljkovic for the backup role, but Ville Husso remains the clear No. 1 option in net for Detroit.