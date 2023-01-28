Hellberg turned aside 27 shots in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Islanders.
After a scoreless first period, New York was able to find a couple cracks in Hellberg's armor, but Detroit had no such luck against Ilya Sorokin. Hellberg has yet to pick up a victory since the calendar flipped to 2023, going 0-2-1 in four January appearances with an .894 save percentage (76 saves on 85 shots), and he remains firmly behind Ville Husso on the Wings' depth chart.
