Hellberg stopped 20 of 22 shots, helping the Red Wings to a 3-2 shootout victory over the Blues on Tuesday.

Hellberg started off the game rough, giving up two goals in the first ten minutes of the first period, but shut the door the rest of the way to help lead the Red Wings to a 3-2 shootout win. This game was Hellberg's first win in his last four appearances and his fifth victory of the season. On the year, Hellberg has a 5-7-1 record with a 2.96 GAA and a .902 save percentage.