Hellberg will face the Islanders on the road Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Hellberg will make his first start since Jan. 17 when he took a shootout loss in Arizona. The 31-year-old has made three straight appearances on the road, going 0-1-1 while allowing seven goals on 56 shots during that stretch. He's sporting an .897 save percentage through eight NHL games this season.
