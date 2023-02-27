Hellberg will get the starting nod versus Ottawa on the road Monday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Hellberg will take the first game of the Red Wings' back-to-back versus the Senators with Ville Husso manning the crease Tuesday. For his part, Hellberg has played in just five of the team's last 23 contests and has secured just one victory over that stretch while posting a 2.54 GAA. Looking ahead to the remainder of the season, Husso should continue to see the majority of the starts while Hellberg serves as the No. 2 option.