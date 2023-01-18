Hellberg allowed three goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Hellberg had a 3-1 lead to protect after a pair of quick goals from the Red Wings in the third. He promptly gave them back, allowing the Coyotes to strike twice in a span of 1:10. In the shootout, Nick Bjugstad and Nick Schmaltz completed Arizona's comeback. Hellberg has lost four of his seven appearances with the Red Wings, dropping to 3-3-1 with a 2.70 GAA and an .897 save percentage in eight outings overall when factoring in his time with the Senators. The 31-year-old has temporarily fended off Alex Nedeljkovic for the backup role in Detroit, but Ville Husso is expected to see a majority of the starts going forward.