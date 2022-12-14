Hellberg will start in goal in Wednesday's road game versus the Wild.

Hellberg will be making his Red Wings debut in this contest. His only other game this season came as a member of the Senators, when he stopped 29 of 31 shots in a 4-2 win over the Stars on Oct. 24. The 31-year-old will match his career high for games in a season with his second outings, and it's expected he'll remain a little-used part of the Red Wings' three-man goaltending group.