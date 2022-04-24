Hellberg will start Sunday's game in New Jersey, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

After both Thomas Greiss and Alex Nedeljkovic appeared in Saturday's 7-2 shelling at the hands of the Penguins, Detroit will turn to Hellberg in net for the 31-year-old Swede's season debut and fifth career NHL appearance. Given his lack of experience at the top level and Detroit's defensive struggles, Hellberg will be tough to trust Sunday despite a favorable matchup against a beat up Devils team that's won only three of its last 12 games.