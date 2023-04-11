Hellberg turned aside 14 of 17 shots after replacing Ville Husso midway through the first period of Monday's 6-1 loss to Dallas.

Neither goalie had much success as the Stars dominated play in all three zones for the first 40 minutes before taking their foot off the gas in the third period. Hellberg has only one win since late February, going 1-4-0 over his last eight appearances with a 4.08 GAA and .864 save percentage as the Red Wings play out the string on a seventh straight season without making the postseason.