Hellberg stopped four of five shots after replacing Ville Husso to begin the third period of Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

The Red Wings defense played poorly all day, and Hellberg wasn't left out -- the goal he allowed came on a Nathan MacKinnon breakaway from the Avs blue line. Husso's been struggling lately, but as yet that hasn't translated into extra work for Hellberg, as the 31-year-old has started only one of Detroit's last seven games, and his 2.82 GAA and .892 save percentage in six NHL appearances this season don't make a strong case for a bigger role.