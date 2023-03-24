Hellberg allowed three goals on 13 shots Thursday before being relieved at 12:40 of the second period against the Blues.

Hellberg didn't get much help from his teammates, who were criticized post-game by coach Derek Lalonde. "I'm really disappointed with the way we handled giving up the goals," said Lalonde. "Instead of feeling sorry for ourselves for four or five minutes after every goal, we have to go play the right way." He was replaced by Alex Nedeljikovic who made eight saves.