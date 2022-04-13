Hellberg signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Hellberg's last NHL experience came during the 2016-17 campaign when he made two appearances for the Rangers and recorded one win against the Penguins. Since then, the 31-year-old goalie has spent time playing overseas in China and Russia. Detroit's losing record (28-35-10) may offer the 2011 second round-pick another opportunity to showcase whether his talents can stack up against the game's best.