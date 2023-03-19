Hellberg turned aside both shots he faced Saturday after replacing Ville Husso early in the third period of a 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

The game was all but over by the time Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde made the switch, and Hellberg didn't see much action. The 31-year-old netminder hasn't won a game in over a month while seeing sparse work behind Husso, and since the All-Star break he carries a .902 save percentage.