Hellberg is expected to guard the road net against Toronto on Saturday, per Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.

Hellberg has a 3-2-0 record, 2.59 GAA and .906 save percentage in five games this season. He turned aside 21 of 23 shots in a 4-2 victory against Ottawa on Dec. 31. Toronto has dropped three of its last four games, but still has an impressive 23-9-7 record.