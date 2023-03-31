Hellberg will guard the road goal versus the Jets on Friday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It's a tough back-to-back for the Red Wings after they won at home Thursday versus the Hurricanes with Alex Nedeljkovic in goal. Hellberg will look to bounce back from getting pulled in his last outing versus the Blues on March 23. The Jets are slumping, which could make Hellberg a viable streaming option.