Hellberg saved the 19 shots he faced in Detroit's 5-4 overtime victory against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Hellberg stepped into the game after Ville Husso was beaten by Jason Zucker at 19:27 of the first period. The Red Wings were down 4-0 when Hellberg took the net, but his steady play helped facilitate Detroit's comeback. The 31-year-old goaltender was called up from the AHL on Dec. 11 and is now 2-1-0 with a 1.80 GAA and .925 save percentage in three NHL games this season. Alex Nedeljkovic, who has struggled this season with a 4.09 GAA and .880 save percentage in nine contests, was a healthy scratch.