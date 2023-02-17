Hellberg is set to start on the road against Calgary on Thursday, per Ryan Pike of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.
Hellberg is 3-4-1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .901 save percentage in nine contests this season. He's posted a 0-2-1 record, 2.70 GAA and .894 save percentage over his last four outings. The Flames have the 17th-ranked offense with 3.17 goals per game in 2022-23.
