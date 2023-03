Hellberg will be between the visiting pipes in Boston on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Hellberg has lost his last two games, giving up 10 goals on 78 shots. He is 4-6-1 this season, playing once for Ottawa and 11 games with the Red Wings. Hellberg has a 3.01 GAA and .899 save percentage. He has an extremely tough matchup on the road versus the Bruins, who are the the second highest scoring team in the NHL, averaging 3.76 goals per contest.