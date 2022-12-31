Hellberg will be between the home pipes against Ottawa on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Hellberg played one game for the Senators this season before they waived him, with Seattle and finally the Red Wings claiming the netminder. He is 1-2-0 with Detroit after winning his only game with Ottawa, and he has given up 10 goals on 105 shots this season. The Senators have scored 107 goals in 35 games this season.