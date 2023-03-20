Hellberg will guard the road goal Tuesday against St. Louis, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Hellberg has a 3-7-1 record with a 3.04 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 13 appearances with Detroit this season. He will get the second half of Detroit's back-to-back after Ville Husso plays in Monday's home matchup with Florida.
