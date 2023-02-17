Hellberg stopped 33 of 35 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.
Hellberg impressed in his first start since Jan. 27, allowing just a pair of goals en route to Detroit's fifth straight win. The 31-year-old netminder improves to 4-4-1 with a .907 save percentage on the season. Hellberg has been solid when called upon this season, but he isn't likely to see consistent playing time while backing up Ville Husso.
