Hellberg stopped 23 shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Three Jets goals in the first 14 minutes of the first period put the game out of reach, as Hellberg lost for the fourth time in his last five decisions. Over that seven-appearance stretch, the 31-year-old has a brutal 4.12 GAA and .868 save percentage, and he may not see any further action this season if Ville Husso (lower body) gets healthy and Alex Nedeljkovic remains with the big club.