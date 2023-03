Hellberg will guard the road net Saturday versus the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Hellberg gave up six goals on 42 shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to Ottawa. He has a 4-5-1 record this season with a 2.90 GAA and a .900 save percentage. The Islanders rank 24th in the league this year with 2.88 goals per game.