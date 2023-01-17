Hellberg will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Coyotes, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Hellberg made four saves on five shots in relief Monday versus Colorado in Detroit's 6-3 loss after Ville Husso was pulled. He has a 3-3-0 record this season with a 2.69 GAA and a .901 save percentage in seven appearances. The Coyotes sit 28th in the league this campaign with 2.65 goals per game.
