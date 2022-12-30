Hellberg turned aside 29 of 34 shots during a 6-3 loss to the host Sabres on Thursday
Hellberg, who earned a milestone win in relief at Pittsburgh on Wednesday, failed to maintain the momentum as the Red Wings trailed 5-0 after 40 minutes. The 31-year-old netminder turned aside 19 shots in relief Wednesday, helping the Red Wings rally from a 4-0 road deficit and win for the first time in franchise history. Facing a Sabres squad that entered Thursday leading the NHL with 3.94 goals per game, Hellberg fell to 2-2-0.
