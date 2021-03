Staal notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Staal set up the second of Robby Fabbri's three goals in the contest. With helpers in consecutive games, Staal is showing a bit of talent on offense. The 33-year-old rearguard has six points, 30 shots on net, 14 PIM, 35 hits and 27 blocked shots through 31 contests. He shouldn't be counted on to keep up this recent run of point production.